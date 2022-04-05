Expand / Collapse search

Bob Donovan seeks Milwaukee mayor victory after 2016 defeat

MILWAUKEE - Voters in Milwaukee will elect their first new mayor in 18 years Tuesday, April 5, and Bob Donovan plans to watch the results come in at McKiernan's Irish Pub.

Earlier Tuesday, Donovan said he was feeling anxious, ready for it to be 8 p.m. when the polls close.

Donovan is certainly not new to election day anxiety. He served 20 years as an alderman for the city's 8th District. 

In 2016, Donovan ran for mayor against Tom Barrett. Barrett won that race with 70% of the vote. 

FOX6 News asked Donovan if Tuesday felt any different than Election Day 2016.

"There’s really no comparison," said Donovan. "The campaign in 2016, and the campaign in 2022, just total opposites. I think we had one candidate forum in 2016. I think this year we had eight. Just a lot of energy, a lot of volunteers that have stepped forward."

One thing that is similar to 2016, he is running as a conservative alternative to Cavalier Johnson, the city's acting mayor.

