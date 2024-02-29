Best-tasting black beans

Whether on top of rice, as the main ingredient in chili, or as a side dish to tacos and enchiladas, black beans are a cornerstone of many different cuisines.

Canned black beans are super healthy, cheap, and convenient.

But with so many different kinds on the shelves, which ones to get?

Consumer Reports tested some popular brands to see which ones fared the best.

Cooking dried beans is easy but requires a little planning because they need to be soaked overnight.

Canned beans can help you get a healthy meal on the table fast! Just be aware that they contain more sodium than dried.

Consumer Reports tested six different brands of canned black beans, and a half-cup contained up to 450 mg of sodium.

That’s about 20 percent of the maximum 2,300mg you should have in a day.

And with nearly half of adults in the U.S. suffering from hypertension, it’s important to do this extra step.

On average, sodium levels can drop by about 40 to 50 percent after rinsing beans for 30 seconds.

Goya Black Beans and La Preferida were the top picks for their texture and flavor.

If you prefer low sodium, Eden Organic No Salt Added Black Beans are a good option that’s packaged with bits of seaweed instead of salt.

Bush's Black Beans were another good choice, but Iberia Black Beans turned out to be a turnoff for their tough, chewy skins and overly firm texture.

Another reason to love beans, they are a protein and a vegetable.

So not only are they a good source of protein, but they also provide around 7 grams of fiber in a half-cup.