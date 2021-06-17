Best beard trimmers
Father’s Day is just around the corner.
And if your dad grew a "lockdown" beard, nothing says "I love you, and we think it’s time you take care of that thing" like a brand-new beard trimmer.
Consumer Reports has found some great beard trimmers to help you tame those wild whiskers.
The blades are the most important part of a beard trimmer.
So look for a model with strong, sharp blades made of stainless steel or titanium.
The packaging should tell you.
CR recently gave a couple dozen folks donning scruffy facial hair a beard trimmer to use and share some feedback about their experiences.
The participants didn’t like the trimmers with many small, flimsy parts, those that were a pain to clean, or those that had a short battery life.
The beard trimmers the participants tended to like were fully washable, had a travel lock, and felt sturdy and durable.
Two were standout favorites: the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer MB4700 for $68 and the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 for $55.
Both scored high marks for operation, basic features, and usability.
And while YouTube beard-trimming tutorials can be useful, most of CR’s volunteers said they preferred clear, easy-to-follow instructions provided by manufacturers.
You can find out what participants thought of other beard trimmers at CR.org.
Advertisement
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2021 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. Fo