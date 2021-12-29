'Bear on a Tightrope' returning to The Avenue

article

Professor Stein, also known as the "Bear on a Tightrope," is returning to The Avenue.

In 2013, Professor Stein was resurrected from hibernation and rehomed at the Milwaukee Public Market to pay homage to an adored piece of Milwaukee history.

The redevelopment of The Avenue, along with the resurgence of West Wisconsin Avenue, created an opportunity for Professor Stein to return to his original location inside the new 3rd St. Market Hall.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

"The homecoming of Professor Stein celebrates an iconic period of Milwaukee history," stated Omar Shaikh from 3rd St. Market Hall. "The intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and 3rd Street will once again return to its prestigious roots. Professor Stein’s returned residency at 3rd St Market Hall will remind visitors and Milwaukeeans alike of its past while cementing its future."