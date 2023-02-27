Bayshore parking garage collapse; vehicle removal to begin

article

Starting this week, Bayshore management and Bayshore Security will begin removing vehicles from the second floor the structure. This, after a Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed Thursday, Feb. 23, leaving dozens of cars trapped inside.

A temporary ramp is being installed by engineers – connecting the first level to the second level to aid in that process. Plans are being made for a member of the Bayshore management team, along with Bayshore Security, to escort the vehicle owner to their vehicle, confirm their ownership, retrieve their key and then the Bayshore management official will drive their vehicle out of the parking garage.

SKYFOX of Bayshore parking garage collapse

"We will provide further details to vehicle owners to coordinate the removal and delivery of their vehicles," said Bayshore officials. 'Thank you again for your patience as we have been methodically working with our team of engineers, fire and police department partners, our insurance company, management team and owners on the master plan to safely and securely remove affected vehicles from the Silver Spring Parking Garage."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Equipment brought in to clear debris from Bayshore parking garage collapse

Two cars were crushed when part of the third level fell, collapsing the second level with it to the ground. North Shore Fire/Rescue confirmed Saturday, Feb. 25 that there were no victims.