Milwaukee crime prevention meeting safety tips

On Milwaukee's south side, community members and police officers sat down Wednesday night, May 26 to talk about the latest neighborhood crime rates.

Held at the Urban Stables, the meeting was an opportunity for residents to learn the latest crime rates, ask questions and learn prevention tips.

The meeting came after a series of disturbing Bay View home invasions just two nights earlier; valuables and cars were stolen.

"We want to prevent crimes before they happen," said Lt. Herb Glidewell, MPD District 6 commander.

As the weather warms and more time is spent outdoors, Milwaukee police and other city leaders urge residents not to let their guards down.

"We do have several leads we are working on. However, no one is in custody at this point," said Lt. Glidewell.

Community meeting at MPD District 6

FOX6 News obtained exclusive video showing the alleged suspects.

"It was really scary. I immediately thought of all the families I see out and about in the neighborhood," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

Dimitrijevic is calling on residents to be vigilant, lock their windows, doors, garages, sheds and cars – even when you are home – and get to know neighbors.

"That is the most powerful tool we have throughout the entire city of Milwaukee," Dimitrijevic said.

Bay View robbers stole SUV during home invasion

In the last month, District 6 recorded 44 stolen cars, 15 burglaries and six armed robberies.

"It’s a shame. It’s a shame what the crime is like around here. I wish there was more that we can do about it," resident Mark Sloan said.

Mark and Kim Sloan live in the area and have 12 grandchildren.

"I think about our grandchildren coming up," said Kim.

Community meeting at MPD District 6

The couple said it is important for them to be aware of what is going on in their community and hopefully play a role in keeping their neighborhood safer.

Residents also brought up the reckless driving issue. Through the MKE Mobile Action app, people can report reckless driving incidents – which helps let MPD know where they should concentrate their Traffic Safety Unit.

