Avoid icy slips and falls

Watch out… More winter storms are on the way!

It’s no secret that ice and snow increase the risk of injuries like slips and falls.

But as Consumer Reports says, you can prepare yourself and your home with some simple safety tips and products to help you get a grip on the next storm.

The best defense against wintry conditions is a good offense, starting with removing the snow and ice. Ice can form even if you can’t see it, and it's especially hard to see at night or under a layer of fresh snow.

Many ice melts contain salt, rock salt, or sodium chloride, which works well at temperatures above 15 degrees Fahrenheit but becomes less effective as it gets colder.

However, there are also some downsides to consider.

Salt can seep into porous pavement, damaging walkways and driveways.

Plus, it can harm plants and pets’ paws.

The best way to minimize potential damage is by using less salt and mixing in an abrasive-like sand for added traction.

Layering also helps. A thin layer before a storm and another light layer during the storm can be effective.

And don’t put a lot of stock in ice melts claiming to be environmentally or pet-friendly.

Ice melts with a coating on them may claim to be less damaging, but practically speaking, they’re not.

Once the coating wears off, you’re just left with salt anyway. A better plan is to set up a ‘rinse tray’ at your entrance so that after a walk, you can wash any salt from your pets’ paws.

And speaking of going for a walk, choosing the proper winter footwear is important!

Lace-up shoes and boots with non-skid rubber treads can help you avoid slips and falls.

They should fit snugly.

For more traction, consider a pair of ice cleats known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes, and Microspikes.

They attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep you from slipping.

Consumer Reports testers found the Stabil Stabilicers Maxx2 and Kahtoola Microspikes are excellent choices.

They will keep you safely moving and upright all season long.

And it’s no surprise that ice spikes can seriously scratch your flooring. So, take them off before you come inside.