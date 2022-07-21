Avoid annoying spam texts

Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails?

You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it.

Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.

Sometimes people opt in to these types of texts without even knowing it.

If the message is from a recognized business and offers a way to opt out, do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726.

It’s free, and it helps your carrier take action.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop it from sending you more messages.

And you can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission if you’re getting messages you never agreed to.

Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt out of marketing texts or emails.

Another tip if you’re getting texts you can’t seem to stop: Check the company’s online privacy policy for a way to opt out.

That’s where Dress Barn’s opt-out policy states you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying STOP.

Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying, and some can be dangerous.

Smishing—as it’s called—is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency.

The message may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. It may even sound friendly or use your name.

If you get a suspicious text you didn’t sign up for—don’t reply—even if it says to "text STOP" to opt out.

Block the number, then delete the text.

Another tip from CR: Add your name to the Do Not Call Registry; it covers unwanted text messages, too.