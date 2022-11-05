Three-run homer blasts Astros to World Series win in game 6 vs. Phillies

article

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

As Alvarez's 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mand Expand

When Alvarez connected the homer in the sixth inning, cameras panned to a beaming Baker who raised both arms high above his head. At the end of the game, the coaching and training staff circled around Dusty, jumping up and down, chanting "Dusty! Dusty! Dusty!" in the dugout before they join players on the field.

He entered Saturday’s game as the winningest manager without a World Series title and improved to 2,094-1,790 with this most memorable victory.

"I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet," he said Thursday.

They can’t say that anymore.