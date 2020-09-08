Assembly Speaker appoints Democratic critic to police task force

Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

Vos, who is white, announced he has chosen Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs to co-chair the task force. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, will serve as the other co-chair.

"Wisconsin is in a state of crisis. It is an urgency, it is an emergency that we must tackle racial disparities in our state," Stubbs said Tuesday. "Racism is a public health crisis."

Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs

Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators' lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality. She blasted Republicans last week for taking no action during a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to pass legislation scaling back use-of-force policies. Evers called the session after a white officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back in Kenosha in August. The shooting sparked days of protests, some of which became violent.

"We need to address the systemic racism and injustice with action -- not with speeches, not with press conferences, but with action," Stubbs said. "I've always stood at podiums and I've said less talk, more action. I am a woman of my word. I am not just going to talk about a problem. I'm going to continue to do something to address the urgency."

Stubbs told reporters in Madison the task force is not a substitute for action or even a solution, but that it is a step forward.

State lawmakers talk about new task force on policing

Vos thanked Stubbs for accepting the “invitation” to co-chair the task force in a joint news release with Stubbs and Steineke.

“It's through listening and learning from one another that we can find a way forward together," Vos said.

Associated Press contributed to this post.