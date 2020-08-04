As some FPC directives come due, Chief Morales says compliance is 'consuming on my staff'

From the Democratic National Convention, to directives due, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales spoke out Tuesday, Aug. 4. about challenges he's facing.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission said the 11 directives were handed down in an effort to increase accountabilty and transparency.

The chief says the work to gather data and meet deadlines hasn't been easy.

"We are under scrutiny and under attack that I felt the need to obtain an attorney, Frank Gimbel, to help us during these times," said Morales.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Attorney Frank Gimbel

Advertisement

Chief Morales was joined by Gimble Tuesday as he addressed the 11 directives.

"It is consuming on my executive staff and some of my other staff," said Morales. "It's pushing us offline to do what, as I would say, to deal with some of the issues that are going on in the city of Milwaukee."

Morales was ordered to fulfill the FPC'S directives, or he could lose his job.

Tear gas used near 6th and Fond du Lac/McKinley in Milwaukee

A section of the first directive orders Morales to "provide a full, public and accurate explanation of the use of teargas and OC spray during peaceful civil disturbances and the situations that warrant those tactics" -- due Tuesday.

"We responded to directives as of last week," said Morales. "We had within seven days of the directives to hand over certain items which we have, to date, complied."

Morales said the department is also focused on preparing the DNC in Milwaukee.

Tear gas used during protest outside MPD District 5 June 4

"The DNC, we're still under the national spotlight," said Morales. "We have to prepare the security for that. We're going to continue. That changes on a regular basis depending on who's coming and who doesn't come."

Morales said the department is working on the best way to secure the convention.

"We're still going to have potential protests that come from it that need to be monitored," said Morales.

Tear gas used near 6th and Fond du Lac/McKinley in Milwaukee

The FPC is next scheduled to meet on Thursday.