Armed standoff with Massachusetts police leads to shelter-in-place order

State police arrested two suspects as an hours-long armed standoff continues on a major highway just outside of Boston.

The standoff, which started around 2 a.m. when officers noticed two cars pulled over on Interstate 95 with hazard lights on, has prompted shelter-in-place orders in some areas and caused major delays for holiday weekend travelers.

Authorities found between eight and 10 men wearing military-style gear armed with long guns and pistols. They refused to disarm themselves, claiming to be from a group "that does not recognize our laws," police told the Associated Press.

According to WBZ, the men belong to the group called "The Rise of The Moors – The Moorish American Arms." They claim to be American nationals, rather than U.S. citizens.

Authorities found between eight and 10 men wearing military-style gear armed with long guns and pistols. (Source: Massachusetts State Police)

The men fled into the woods where two of them were arrested. Officers are using negotiators to communicate with the other suspects.

Wakefield police said no threats have been made, but they consider the men armed and dangerous. Residents are urged to lock their doors.

This story was reported from Atlanta.