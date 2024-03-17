Arizona girl undergoes several amputations after Group A Streptococcus diagnosis

An Arizona 2nd grader is fighting for her life as doctors diagnosed the little girl with Group A Streptococcus.

Over the last two weeks, she's undergone several amputations.

Victoria Pasten-Morales is just 7 years old. Her family is heartbroken as their little girl has had eight surgeries thus far and has a long road ahead of her.

Victor Pasten and Obdulia Morales are the proud parents of four children. On Feb. 29, their lives unexpectedly changed forever.

"Everything happened very fast. It occurred very fast. We don't know where it came from, but it all happened in less than 12 hours," Obdulia said.

What started with a fever and pain followed by vomiting, escalated within hours.

"Her lips and hands started turning blue," Obdulia said.

Victoria was admitted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and diagnosed with Group A Streptococcus. Over 2 weeks, she's had eight surgeries.

"Unfortunately, they had to amputate both feet and her right hand. Her left hand is still recovering," Victor said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Victoria Pasten-Morales. Photo courtesy of Victor Pasten

How she got the bacterial infection isn't known.

"Not even the doctors can tell us how she got this bacteria," Obdulia said.

The bacteria has affected her lungs and kidneys. She's awake but on a ventilator.

"It's not going to be easy for her. It's going to be hard but, she's strong. She's a warrior," her mother said.

They say their affectionate, loving and playful daughter's eyes light up when they walk in the room and after what she has been through the last two weeks, she continues to blow kisses.

Their lives are now forever changed, showing them how precious life is.

"Diseases come unexpectedly. From morning to night, everything can change in just one second," Victor said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family so both parents can be by Victoria’s side as she continues to battle the bacteria taking over her body.

Their message to other parents: take the little things seriously before it’s too late.