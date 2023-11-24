Argument leads to Milwaukee shooting; one person injured

article

A 32-year-old was injured in a shooting near 15th and Mitchell in Milwaukee around 10:35 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

According to Milwaukee Police, the victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries, and the shooting was the result of an argument.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.