Appleton and Derby shooting; man wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 near Derby Place and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.