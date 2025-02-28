Air Pods as hearing aids

You see them in ears nearly everywhere you go: Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Most people use them to listen to music and podcasts or make phone calls.

Consumer Reports says more people are using AirPods as a discreet alternative to traditional hearing aids.

Tens of millions of people live with hearing loss, including Tobie Stanger, a former editor at Consumer Reports.

She said, "I've probably had hearing loss for several years, but it was only during the pandemic when it really began to affect me and affect the people around me."

If that sounds familiar, there might be something already in your pocket that could help— Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 now offers hearing assistance for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

You can find a clinical-grade hearing test on your phone in either settings or the health app.

And in just a few minutes, you can find out if you need help from a hearing aid.

If you do, the hearing aid feature customizes your AirPods by boosting or lowering the volume at specific frequencies—based on your needs.

It can also help protect your hearing in loud places like concerts by reducing the sound to a safe level.

Tobie said, "My husband complains that I like the sound much louder when we're watching TV.

So, in order to appease him, I put the AirPods in my ears when we're watching TV, and they really do help.

In fact, I realized when I put them in that I had my hearing aids set too low.

If you need more hearing support, some hearing aids can now be purchased without a prescription and cost far less than prescription models.

When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two main kinds: preset and self-fitting. Preset OTCs are more affordable and generally simpler to set up and use.

You can stick them in your ear and go. But some are so simple that they offer little more than volume control.

CR says check out the OTC models from Lexie and Jabra brands.

Rechargeable OTC hearing aids generally last about a day on a single charge, while those that use replaceable batteries typically last about a week, and the AirPods will only give you about 6 hours.