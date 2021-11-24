Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Jury begins 2nd day of deliberations

The jurors have returned to deliberations in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury started its deliberations around noon Tuesday and spent about six hours before adjourning without a verdict in the trial of Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan.

The jurors first indicated they wanted to work into the evening, but were dismissed by the judge and told to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Prosecutors spent much of Tuesday morning making their last case to jurors as hours of closing arguments by attorneys spilled into a second day. The prosecution gets the final word in the trial because it carries the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In their final arguments, the prosecution refuted claims made by the attorneys of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan and argued that there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood.

Greg McMichael sits with his attorney before the start of closing arguments to the jury during the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's alleged killers at Glynn County Superior Court. (Photo by Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images) Expand

Speaking to FOX 5, Travis McMichael's attorney Jason Sheffield said they felt "very confident" in their evidence.

"Now we'll see what the jury feels is justice and we will accept the verdict whatever it is," Sheffield said.

As the deliberations continue, community members gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse. Tuesday night, clergy members joined together for a prayer vigil for Arbery.

If the jury does not reach a verdict on Wednesday, they'll break for Thanksgiving and be back on Friday.

What's known about Ahmaud Arbery's death

A police report from the Glynn County Police Department says a man and his son, frustrated by a string of burglaries and break-ins in their neighborhood, decided to take matters in their own hands.

The men saw Arbery running through the Satilla Shores subdivision and considered him suspicious, a report says. They armed themselves and pursued him. Gregory McMichael, who it was later discovered has ties to the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, told police that Arbery and Travis fought over his son’s shotgun and his son fired two shots, killing Arbery.

Information that unfolded after the incident revealed Arbery was unarmed.

It was later discovered a man named William "Roddie" Bryan allegedly joined the chase and eventually cut off Arbery's route in a vehicle before he was shot and killed.

No one was arrested or charged for months after the shooting occurred.

Defendants: Gregory and Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan

Greg McMichael is a retired investigator for former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson. He retired in 2019. Phone records introduced in court show he called Johnson and left her a voicemail after the shooting. Johnson said she recused her office from the case immediately because of its relationship with Greg McMichael.

The McMichaels’ attorneys' offered the explanation that their clients pursued Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar.

Security cameras had previously recorded Arbery entering a home under construction.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Greg and Travis McMichael were arrested in May 2020, several months after the shooting took place after a GBI investigation concluded there was evidence for charges against them.

William "Roddie" Bryan followed the chase and recorded a video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery. Bryan was arrested weeks after the McMichaels.

What are the charges?

Jurors must decide whether one or all of the defendants is guilty of murder.

All three defendants were indicted with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

A murder conviction carries a life-in-prison sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.