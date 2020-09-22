Expand / Collapse search

AG Barr to give update on 'Operation Legend' in Milwaukee on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - Attorney General William Barr will deliver updates on Operation Legend at a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Milwaukee. 

Barr will be joined at Tuesday's news conference by U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, Eastern District of Wisconsin Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Bell, DEA Chicago Field Division U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman, Northern District of Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched Operation Legend on July 8. Operation Legend is described by the DOJ as a "sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime."

A federal grand jury indictment has been issued against Jeffrey Jones of Milwaukee, officials announced.

Although homicide cases remain high, one U.S. attorney believes Operation Legend -- with community support -- will pay off in reducing violent crime.