Aaron Rodgers to start Sunday against Seattle: sources

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been removed from the COVID list and is set to be activated for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, sources say. 

The quarterback sat out last week due to a COVID diagnosis that created a flurry of controversy after the MVP joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss his vaccination status. 

This is a developing story. 

Rodgers' vaccine comments may test his clout with sponsors
article

Rodgers' vaccine comments may test his clout with sponsors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and misleading everyone about being an unvaccinated player.