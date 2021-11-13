Aaron Rodgers to start Sunday against Seattle: sources

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been removed from the COVID list and is set to be activated for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, sources say.

The quarterback sat out last week due to a COVID diagnosis that created a flurry of controversy after the MVP joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss his vaccination status.

This is a developing story.

