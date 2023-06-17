988-5K Suicide Prevention Walk/Run in Oconomowoc

The organization SOFA stands for Saving Others For Archie. The group is bringing awareness and support around substance abuse and mental health issue by hosting a 988-5K Suicide Prevention Walk/Run on Saturday, June 17.

Suicide prevention and mental health are issues that require both awareness and support. Working with American Legion Post 91, the organization will donate a portion of this year's 988-5k donations to "Be the One."

