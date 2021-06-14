Expand / Collapse search

9 splash pads, wading polls open in Milwaukee County

FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Need a place to beat the heat? Nine splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County are open. 

The following locations are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 15:

  • Cooper Park
  • Dineen Park
  • Humboldt Park
  • Lindbergh Park
  • Madison Park
  • Mithcell Park
  • Moody Park
  • Pulaski-Cudahy Park
  • Sherman Park

County officials say more will open starting Saturday, June 19.