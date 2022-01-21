8th and Lapham shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21 near 8th and Lapham. It happened at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.