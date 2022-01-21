Expand / Collapse search

8th and Lapham shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:55AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21 near 8th and Lapham. It happened at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Meteor seen from UW camera early Thursday, Jan. 20
article

Meteor seen from UW camera early Thursday, Jan. 20

Anybody who was up early Thursday morning may have been able to see a meteor streaking through the sky.

Milwaukee pursuit, crash into tree, fire, 3 hurt
article

Milwaukee pursuit, crash into tree, fire, 3 hurt

Milwaukee police say guns and drugs were recovered after a crash and fire that injured three people, two of whom were arrested.

Contact 6 tests insurance coverage, at-home COVID tests

It’s now more affordable for Americans to test themselves for COVID-19 at home.