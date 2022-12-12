85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit

article

The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12.

Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived.

She is described as a woman, white, 5'5" tall, 125 pounds, with green eyes and partially gray-short pixie hair. She has a skin graph on her left upper arm.

2013 Silver toyota corolla

Police believe she is driving in a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla like the one pictured above with a Wisconsin license plate 548-FYS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.