6th and Vine homicide: Man shot, killed after argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, Dec. 6. near 6th and Vine. It happened around 11:20 p.m.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating inside a Days Inn and Suites.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide appear to be argument-related. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.