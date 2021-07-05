Expand / Collapse search

67th and Keefe shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 67th and Keefe Avenue on Monday morning, July 5. 

Officials say the gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. The victim is a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  

