67th and Keefe shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 67th and Keefe Avenue on Monday morning, July 5.

Officials say the gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. The victim is a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.