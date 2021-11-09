60th and Villard shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 8 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.