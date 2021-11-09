Expand / Collapse search

60th and Villard shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 8 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 7:20 p.m. 

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.  The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Contact 6 saves viewers $64,000 in October 2021
article

Contact 6 saves viewers $64,000 in October 2021

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to rebound nearing pre-pandemic levels
article

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to rebound nearing pre-pandemic levels

AAA forecasts a strong rebound in holiday travelers this Thanksgiving.

Contact 6 got back thousands for FOX6 viewers in October

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.