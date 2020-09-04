60-year-old Milwaukee man in critical condition after being stabbed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Thursday night, Sept. 3 near 20th and Atkinson. It happened just before midnight.
Police say the victim, a 60-year old Milwaukee man, sustained a stab wound and is in critical condition at a local hospital. Officials say this incident was the result of an argument.
One person has been taken into custody.
