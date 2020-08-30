6 shot, 1 fatally at pancake house in Morgan Park

article

Six people were shot, one fatally, Sunday at the Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 1:50 p.m. a male was dining outdoors at the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Western Avenue, when a white-colored SUV pulled up and fired shots in his direction, police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe he was the intended target.

Five other people were also struck and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions or ages are currently unknown.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for details.