51st and Wright shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 51st and Wright on Sunday morning, July 16.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wound.

Officials said it appeared the victim was involved in a verbal argument with the shooter before the shooting occurred. Milwaukee police know who they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.