500,000 people expected on Space Coast for astronaut launch

Brevard County officials say two rocket launches in two days will have around half a million people on the Space Coast this weekend to witness history in the making.

The clock is ticking toward SpaceX and NASA's next crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center. Saturday will mark the first operational flight of the Crew Dragon capsule sending four astronauts into space.

First though, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send up an Atlas V rocket on Friday. After several delays over the last few months, the rocket will carry a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:13 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. This will be 141st mission for United Launch Alliance and the 29th for the NRO.

Then on Saturday, what many folks are all waiting for, the SpaceX crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry four astronauts into space. This weekend’s launch will be the second crewed flight for SpaceX and marks the first time the mission is considered operational.

FOX 35 News spoke with one of the NASA astronaut trainers about what it was like for the crew to prepare for the G-force pressure.

“So everyone’s been able to handle it really well. We haven’t had anyone get sick, and all of the astronauts come away from it feeling like they’re that much more prepared for launch day," said NASA trainer Samantha Testa.

Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut are heading to the International Space Station for a 6-month stay.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, and Flight Engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. This will increase the regular crew size of the space station’s expedition missions from six to seven astronauts, adding to the amount of crew time available for research.

The trip is a tight ride and at the start – will be a turbulent one.

They will have to operate the buttons while being propelled by 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

"So to put it in perspective, the average adult arm weighs about 13 pounds so under 4GX, which is something they can experience during different phases of a flight, that 13- pound arm now feels like you’re holding in front of you a 50-pound arm. So doing that operation is that much more effort now.”

Soon, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi will be added to the elite list of NASA astronauts using SpaceX to reach low earth orbit.

Another reason to celebrate this mission: Walker will be the first female astronaut to lift off from American soil since the shuttle mission ended.

The crewed mission is scheduled for liftoff on Saturday night at 7:49 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch both launches live on FOX 35 News.