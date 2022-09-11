49th and Mill shooting; man wounded, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 near 49th Street and Mill Road. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are domestic related.

Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.