Expand / Collapse search

47th Annual Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair

By
Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair

Brhett is live at Holy Hill ahead of the Arts & Crafts Fair that brings in more than 200 vendors every year. One of the largest craft fairs in the area.

RICHFIELD, Wis. - For nearly five decades, over 400 volunteers have helped set up the wildly popular Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair. Brhett Vickery is live to see it all come together. 

Holy Hill Art & Crafts Fair

Prepping for the 47th Annual Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair

Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair vendors

10,000 guests are expected at Saturday's Holy Hill Arts & Crafts Fair.

Vendor at Arts & Crafts Fair coming for 3 decades

Brhett speaks with a vendor who has been coming to this fair for 30 years.