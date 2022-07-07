40th and Kaul fatal shooting; no arrests made

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, July 6 near 40th Street and Kaul Avenue. It happened around 10:13p.m.

The 24-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Fatal shooting near 40th and Kaul in Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.