4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition

Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition.

According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered serious but non-fatal injuries. They were taken to the hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in grave condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.