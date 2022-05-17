4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17. One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 95th and Allyn around 9:15 p.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police have the suspect in custody at this time. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The second shooting happened near 51st Boulevard and Marion Street around 11 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

The third shooting happened 37th and Burleigh around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The victim was presented at a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Milwaukee police are also investigating a double shooting that happened around 12:01 a.m. near 27th and Medford. Victim #1 is a 22-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Victim #2 is a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee who sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.