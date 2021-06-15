4 killed, 4 wounded in Englewood mass shooting

Four people were killed and four others were wounded Tuesday morning in a mass shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. after an argument inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said three of the deceased were women and one was a man.

Four others were taken to local hospitals:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A male, unknown age, was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A female, unknown age, was shot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A witness told police there were two volleys of gunshots inside the home, hours apart.

The first was around 2 a.m., when Brown said the ShotSpotter system alerted police to gunfire near the Morgan address. Brown did not say if police responded to the alert.

The witness heard shots again around 5 a.m., around the time officers arrived to find the eight victims. Police found shell casings inside the house and a large-capacity "drum magazine."

There was no sign of forced entry, Brown said. At least one of the victims likely lived at the address, but Brown did not elaborate on the relationships of the victims and the shooter.

Brown said the victims taken to hospitals had not yet been interviewed by detectives, and the investigation still was "very preliminary."

"All we know about this residence is there’s been several calls there for disturbances," Brown told reporters. "Overall, the block where this residence is located is fairly quiet, not much activity going on that requires a police response.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Three people were killed and 18 others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

Tuesday's attack is the third mass shooting in Chicago in little over a week.

Early Saturday, a woman was killed and nine others wounded near 75th Street and South Prairie Avenue. Kimfier Miles, 29, a mother of three, was out with a group of girlfriends when two men opened fire about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Struck in her leg and abdomen, Miles was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

"She was only 29; in the prime of her life," her cousin Takita Miles told the Chicago Sun-Times. "She hasn’t even experienced life. She just started traveling. It’s unfortunate. It’s really bad."

The weekend before, six men and two women were wounded in a shooting in Burnside on the South Side.

The group were standing in the sidewalk about 4 a.m. June 6 when two people inside a silver-colored car opened fire in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police and Fire officials said.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.