4 hurt in West Allis crash

Four people, including one child, were hurt in a crash in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15.

Police said shortly before 9 p.m., reports came in that as many as six vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver had been speeding.

When first responders arrived, they learned only two vehicles were involved.

A preliminary investigation indicated the striking vehicle was headed south on 108th Street and struck another southbound vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Three people in the vehicle that was struck, a child and two adults, were also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.