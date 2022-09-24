36th and Galena fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 36th and Galena early Saturday, Sept. 24.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we are working to gather more information about this incident.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Fatal shooting near 36th and Galena, Milwaukee
We also have calls into Milwaukee police – and will update this post when more information is available.
Fatal shooting near 36th and Galena, Milwaukee