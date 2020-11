The 36th Annual Coats for Kids event starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 and runs until Dec. 6. Any new or gently-used children's coats are needed to help keep kids warms this winter.

Steinhafels is hosting a series of drive-thru drop-off events for coats between now and Dec. 6. You can also drop off coats at Feldo Windows location Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.