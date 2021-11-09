36th and Toronto shooting; 1 wounded, man taken into custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 9 near 36th and Toronto. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody regarding the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges at the Milwaukee County DAs office are pending.