36th and Toronto shooting; 1 wounded, man taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:31AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 9 near 36th and Toronto. It happened around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody regarding the incident. 

Charges at the Milwaukee County DAs office are pending. 

