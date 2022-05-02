33rd and Center homicide: Milwaukee police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an unidentified man near 33rd and Center on Monday morning, May 2.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene – and indicated an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.