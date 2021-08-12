32nd and Thurston shooting: 1 injured

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting near 32nd and Thurston on the city's northside early Thursday morning, August 12.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android