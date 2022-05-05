3 vehicle fires in Milwaukee; 1 reported stolen, suspects sought

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three vehicle fires that happened Thursday, May 5. The fire do not appeared to be related at this time, according to police.

The first fire was reported around 12:11 a.m. near 2nd Street and Vienna Avenue. The fire started in the passenger side of the vehicle. There were signs of an accelerant. This vehicle was reported stolen out of West Allis. This is an ongoing investigation. MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

The second fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. near North Avenue and Booth Street. The fire started on the outside of the vehicle. There were signs of an accelerant. This is an ongoing investigation. MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

The third fire was reported around 2:50 a.m. near 26th and Pierce. The fire started on the outside of the vehicle. The fire is suspicious with two different points of origin. This is an ongoing investigation. MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

