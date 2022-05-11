3 shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday, May 10. One person is dead and three others wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 5:45 p.m. The victim, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s)

The second shooting happened near 95th Street and Thurston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The third shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near