3 separate shootings in Milwaukee, 1 dead, 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, June 8. One person is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 13th and North. Police say the victim, a 52-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a fatal gunshot injury.

Shooting near 13th and North in Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Shooting near Fond du Lac and Ridge Court in Milwaukee

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be the result of an attempted robbery. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Brady and Holton. Police say the victim, a 44-year-old man from Milwaukee, is being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The suspect is known to the victim and the circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.