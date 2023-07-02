28th and Rogers shooting, man dead, 3 in custody

article

A 19-year-old West Bend man is dead after a shooting near 28th and Rogers on Sunday morning, July 2.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

A private vehicle tried to take the victim to the hospital but was disabled by street construction.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

28th and Rogers shooting

Officials said medical assistance was called and took the victim to a hospital. The victim died from his wounds.

Police said the shooting appeared to be robbery related.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy were taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.