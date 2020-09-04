28-year-old dead in shooting on city's northwest side, suspect sought

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, September 4 on West Fond Du Lac Ave a few blocks north of Mill Road.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to a gunshot injury.

This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.