25-year-old man killed in house fire near 15th and Oklahoma

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened near S. 15th Place and W. Oklahoma Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

The upper unit of the house was on fire and hoarding conditions made it difficult to manuever. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed the house had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.