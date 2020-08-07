21-year-old injured in shooting near 52nd and Center, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 near N. 52nd Street and W. Center Street.

The victim was standing outside when occupants of a vehicle fired several shots, striking the man, according to police.

The 21-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.