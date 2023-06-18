20th and Clarke shooting, 2 girls wounded

article

Two teen girls were shot and wounded near 20th and Clarke on Sunday morning, June 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital.

Shooting near 20th and Clarke

Police are searching for the unknown shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.